National law firm Irwin Mitchell has appointed planning and environmental partner, Claire Petricca-Riding to take over as National Head of a newly combined Planning & Environment department.

Claire joined Irwin Mitchell last October to spearhead development of the firm’s environmental practice, joining from Brabners, where she was a Partner, and Head of Planning & Environment. She is based in Irwin Mitchell’s Manchester office but has a national remit.

Carl Dyer, previously head of Irwin Mitchell’s Planning department and who recruited Claire, remains a partner in the new practice.

Irwin Mitchell’s Planning & Environment team now consists of nine professional staff, of whom four are partners, based across the UK. The department plans to expand further and is currently recruiting in Manchester and Birmingham.

Planning & Environment sits within Irwin Mitchell’s National Real Estate Practice headed by Adrian Barlow, which now consists of 26 partners in a team of 82 lawyers in seven offices across the UK. IM’s total property team (including residential) numbers 166 lawyers and 31 partners.

Adrian Barlow, National Head of Real Estate at Irwin Mitchell said, “Environmental issues are increasingly coming to the fore as property investors, lenders, developers and occupiers are putting sustainability higher up the agenda and as environmental regulation increases. Environmental issues are now intrinsically bound up in planning – so it makes sense to combine these two areas of expertise into one department. Claire has an amazing track record in both disciplines and is expanding our skills set, enabling us to cater for our clients’ needs in today’s changing market place.”

Carl Dyer added, “I was delighted when Claire agreed to join us last year. Her environmental law expertise has filled a key gap in what was our Planning Team’s armoury. She is the perfect partner to lead our newly renamed and growing Planning & Environment Team. I am looking forward to working with her in what promises to be a very exciting 2020, now that the election uncertainties are behind us all.”