Good planning is the most important factor for preventing construction projects from going over budget, according to new research by Association for Project Management (APM).

A survey conducted for APM by research company Censuswide asked project professionals whose primary project is on or under budget to specify the factors that have contributed to this. Good project planning was cited most frequently by respondents in the construction sector, with 55 per cent of survey respondents saying this had helped them to stick to their budget.

In addition, 56 per cent of respondents whose main project is on or ahead of schedule said good planning was a contributing factor for this, too.

Factors that have contributed to projects that are on or under budget Survey respondents who selected this option Good project planning and review 55% Competent project teams 47% Clear goals and objectives 38% Commitment to success 30% Effective governance 29%

Factors that have contributed to projects that are on or ahead of schedule Survey respondents who selected this option Good project planning and review 56% Competent project teams 47% Clear goals and objectives 40% Commitment to success 27% Effective governance 21%

Among project professionals whose main project is over budget, the most commonly cited factor was external factors beyond the project manager’s control. Those whose primary project is over schedule also tended to cite external factors as a contributing factor.

Debbie Dore, APM’s chief executive, said: “Regardless of a project’s size or scope, a robust process for planning and review is essential.

“As the chartered body for the project profession, we are committed to supporting learning and development for project professionals in the construction sector, so that they are able to plan and review effectively to ensure that the economic and societal benefits of their work can be realised.

“APM’s innovative knowledge and research programme helps advance the art, science and practice of project management. We offer project professionals a diverse range of insights and resources to facilitate discussion, inspire improvement and assist application.”