An underused office space in the Ealing area of London is set for a major renovation starting this month. British Land has awarded a contract to McLaren for the £6.5 million project at 54 The Broadway on Ealing Broadway.

Work will involve the complete renovation of three floors of office space, the ground floor reception area and the basement. McLaren will also install new lifts, remove the existing gantry elevation on the roof and provide a new plant room in the loft. It will also provide upgrades to the shower facilities and drainage systems throughout the building.

An updated external façade and a new entrance canopy, designed by Corstophine + Wright, will give the building a fresh new appearance from Ealing Broadway and new windows on the south elevation will bring more light into existing areas.

Jay Newman, Managing Director, McLaren – South, said: “54 The Broadway is an instantly recognisable office building that has been an underused but key part of British Land’s portfolio for years. We are proud to be bringing our innovative approach to commercial, ‘cut and carve’ office refurbishment to 54 The Broadway, giving the whole building a facelift, which brings it back to full use.

“Ealing is an appealing location for large and small companies alike and 54 The Broadway provides great travel links, nearby amenities and a vibrant area in which to work. We are always excited to work with British Land and look forward to creating more important, modern office space for London businesses.”

The 45-week project will present some logistical challenges with only one elevation providing entry and exit points for plant and materials.

Jay explained: “Getting in and out of the building has provided some fundamental challenges but with innovative, thinking and our can-do attitude we have developed a solution that streamlines the project. A scaffold gantry will sit above the public footpath just off Ealing Broadway and will incorporate a lifting beam and goods hoist to aid material and plant movement into the building, ensuring the work stays on track and minimises disruption to local workers and shoppers.”

The project is expected to reach completion in December 2020.