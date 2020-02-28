The development ready site which was fully remediated by St Francis Group sister company DSM Demolition has planning permission for up to 474,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace and up to 320 new residential dwellings.

St Francis Group, a leading UK-based property development and investment group and an expert in brownfield development and regeneration has today announced that it has completed the sale of a development ready residential site in the village of Brantham, Suffolk to Taylor Wimpey UK Limited.

The site which adjoins an historical commercial site and was used since the late 1800’s, as a plastics manufacturing base for British Xylonite and more recently by Wardle Storeys. Those uses ceased in 1999.

St Francis Group promoted the site through the Local Plan as part of the Councils Regeneration aims following the loss of the existing occupiers in the downturn with the support of Babergh Mid Suffolk District Council and later secured planning permission for new commercial uses totalling approximately 474,000 sq ft and up to 320 residential dwellings .

As part of the Regeneration project, St Francis Group through its sister company DSM Demolition has already completed the decontamination and remediation of the existing commercial land, installed new commercial and residential highway infrastructure and introduced a new sustainable drainage solution. In addition, the local community will benefit from the provision of circa 29 acres of public open space and new Sports and Community land.

Speaking about the sale, St Francis Group CEO Rob Braid said: “The work we have undertaken on this development serves to not only reinforce our strong credentials in brownfield site regeneration and restoration but to also highlight that in addition to commercial development we are very active in the residential land market and actively bringing sites forward.

We are uniquely positioned through our specialist in-house team and sister business to secure planning permissions for schemes throughout the UK and across various disciplines but most notably residential, employment and mixed use.” Taylor Wimpey have secured reserved matters consent for 288 high quality new homes and plan to start on site in February this year.