TEAM NOTTINGHAM will be returning to MIPIM, the world’s largest property event, this spring to showcase the city on a global stage.

Made up of both public and private sector organisations, the 28-strong team will be attending the event in the south of France from 10-13 March.

The team will highlight the £2bn regeneration of Nottingham’s Southside as well as the £650m Island Quarter development at the expo – promoting the city to potentially thousands of investors in the space of a few days.

This year’s event sees Bradgate Estates, Cassidy Group and Conygar stepping up as headline sponsors of Team Nottingham. Nottingham will also use the opportunity to talk about its commitment to becoming the first carbon neutral city in the country by 2028 – a plan that will inform decisions from transport to infrastructure and will be a priority for all developments in the years to come.

Lorraine Baggs, head of inward investment at Invest in Nottingham, said the city wants to showcase the ambitious and inspiring Southside development programme which will offer unprecedented real estate opportunities in the heart of the city centre, enhancing Nottingham’s reputation as a world-class destination.

She said: “Nottingham is embarking upon one of the largest regeneration programmes of any UK city, with plenty of opportunities for further development available.

“Nottingham City Council has invested heavily in the southside already with the renovation of the station, extending the award-winning tram system as well as the redevelopment of the Broadmarsh Centre. This investment has had a catalytic effect on driving further interest and investment into the area.

“Team Nottingham acts as a vehicle to showcase the fantastic schemes we have in the city and wider region but also to highlight specific individuals and companies who are helping to make it happen. We’re looking forward to getting out there and shouting about our great city.”

As well as being headline sponsors, Bradgate Estates and Cassidy Group are first-time supporters of Team Nottingham, alongside Wise Living.

Joe Levy, managing director of Bradgate Estates, said: “We are delighted to support Nottingham this year. As a major developer with schemes in the Nottingham community we are thrilled to be part of the Nottingham success story.

“At MIPIM 2020 we want to show the investors and developers we might meet in Cannes the benefit of working with Nottingham.”

Patric Cassidy, director of Cassidy Group, said: “We’re very happy to be supporting Team Nottingham at MIPIM 2020.

“We’re investing more than £320m across the city on sites including York Place, Saffron Court, Arkwright Street, Chainey Place and others, and we wanted to show our commitment to the city through this sponsorship and spread Nottingham’s message at MIPIM while finding more end-user residential funds for our schemes.

“We have already completed and are on site with over £120m of residential projects in Nottingham and we will be developing a further £200m over the next two years. Nottingham is a really important growth city for us and we are keen to develop more schemes across the city.”

Mark Gratton, development and land manager, at Wise Living added: “We are very excited to be supporting Invest in Nottingham for what will be Wise Living’s first MIPIM. We are looking forward to a productive few days networking and meeting with both existing and potential new development partners to help us continue on our track as the fastest growing build to rent family housing developer.

“Having recently secured further funding we are now full steam ahead focusing on our goal of delivering 6,000 new homes across England over the next 3 years.”

Nottingham will be part of the Midlands UK Pavilion at the property exhibition in March, promoting its place at the heart of the UK economy and putting the spotlight on the Midlands.

The Midlands Pavilion was first introduced at MIPIM in 2017 and has gone from strength to strength, welcoming thousands of visitors each year to learn more about what is possible for investors and developers in the region.

The Team Nottingham delegation will be organising networking events before, during and after MIPIM and there will be a range of events organised collectively in the Midlands Pavilion. Team Nottingham will also be hosting a dinner for developers and investors to highlight the huge opportunities in the city.

MIPIM takes place from 10 to 13 March and is centred round a large-scale exhibition in the Palais de Festival in Cannes in the south of France, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors.

For more information please visit www.investinnottingham.com/services/mipim or join in the conversation on Twitter @InvestInNottm