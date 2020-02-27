GMI Construction Group has today announced that it has secured projects valued at in excess of £95 million across the North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The projects awarded to GMI by a combination of new and existing clients come from across a range of high profile industrial/warehouse, retail, office and hotel scheme developments which include:

Plot A, Goole 36. A new 238,710 sq. ft. warehouse/industrial unit for new customer Tritax Symmetry pre-let to Croda Europe Ltd.

Kirkby Retail Development. A new 94,000 sq. ft. retail park development featuring a new 42,000 sq. ft Morrisons Store and Petrol Station for long standing customer St Modwen.

Booths Park, Knutsford. A new two storey 70,676 sq. ft. office building development for repeat customer Bruntwood in Cheshire with the end occupier being Portswigger Web Security.

Hampton by Hilton York. A new 143-bedroom hotel in the heart of York City Centre awarded by Avantis Hotels and with a value of £25 million.

Harrier Park, Hucknall. A new 195,840 sq. ft. UK headquarters for leading educational resource supplier RM Educational Resources on behalf of Muse Developments and Rolls-Royce within the heart of a 70-acre mixed use site in Hucknall.

Park Lane, Leeds. A 188-bed student accommodation scheme on Park Lane, Leeds for Waypoint with a project value of £20 million

Speaking about the announcement, Andy Bruce, GMI’s Group Managing Director said: “2019 was a record-breaking year for GMI in all aspects but particularly in terms of new client wins, expansion into new sectors and the growth of our order book. To open things up in the same fashion so early into 2020 is a very encouraging sign, a solid endorsement of our credentials and a strong indication of further growth to come this year.

It’s also very encouraging to see GMI securing such high-quality repeat business from several of its most valued and long-standing customers together with picking up new project instructions from new customers including some of the market’s biggest operators.

We will continue to strengthen our offering in the sectors we are strongest in together with our unswerving commitment to the highest levels of customer service, quality and innovation. Our expanding divisional operations in the Midlands, North West, Yorkshire and the North East continue to reap strong rewards and fully justify our commitments to grow our capacity in those areas in the face of strong demand”

Andy Bruce is GMI’s Group Managing Director responsible for the day to day running of the business and expansion into the Midlands.

GMI’s Manchester Office is presided over by Marc Banks in the role of Divisional Managing Director. Marc has worked on many of GMI’s prestigious projects, developing relationships with a number of clients and securing repeat business.

GMI’s Yorkshire/North East Office is led by Lee Powell also as Divisional Managing Director. Lee brings 25 years’ service in the construction industry, with a wealth of experience across all industry sectors and a background based in a regional contracting