The University of Birmingham has launched a new suite of frameworks to support its ambitious capital development plans.

The new procurement frameworks will allow the University to build longer term relationships with key contractors and consultants who provide construction, design and surveying services.

The University has made major investments in its campus facilities in the last 10 years, with the construction of a new library, major green space, Collaborative Teaching Laboratory and Sport and Fitness Centre, to name just a few. Further developments are in the pipeline, to ensure that students in future generations have buildings that are exciting and innovative as well as being fit for purpose.

Director of Estates Trevor Payne said: “We have an ambitious plan for the future of our campus and our objective is to create the best possible environment in which our students can achieve and our academic colleagues can undertake world-leading research. The creation of our own construction framework is a natural next step, as we look to secure the support of the very best in the industry. The frameworks will be for 10 years and will be open for use by all HE Institutions, reflecting the vision we have for the University and the sector as a whole.”

Head of Procurement Jonathan Jones said: “The University of Birmingham has always prided itself on its scale of ambition to deliver first rate services and resources for its students and staff. With a planned additional infrastructure investment of £500 million over the next few years, we also wanted to develop further procurement opportunities by creating our own University construction framework. This framework not only allows the University to optimise its value for money, but is also available for other universities to use and benefit from the collective spending power and contractor relationship development.

“By working closely with our key contractors we can collectively develop additional opportunities with initiatives such as social value, environmental enhancements and sponsorship opportunities.”

Six frameworks have been created under the umbrella of University of Birmingham Build Higher Construction Frameworks. They are:

· Construction companies for project value up to £2.5m

· Construction companies for project value £2.5m-10m

· Construction companies for project value £10m+

· Client side surveying support

· Architectural-led design

· Engineering Services design

The successful partners for each framework are:

Main contractors for projects over £10m – Morgan Sindall, Galliford Try, Willmott Dixon, Bam Construction Ltd and John Graham Construction Ltd.

Main contractors for projects £2.5m-£10m – Morgan Sindall, GTH Construction Ltd, Galliford Try, G F Tomlinson Ltd, Willmott Dixon and Midas Group Ltd.

Main contractors for projects up to £2.5m – GTH Construction, Graham Asset Management, Sutton Coldfield Construction Ltd, Murray and Willis Ltd, J Tomlinson Ltd, Chief Construction Ltd, Seddon Construction Ltd and Novus Property Solutions Ltd.

Surveying – AA Projects Ltd, Currie and Brown Ltd, RLF LLP, Faithful and Gould, RLB Ltd and Pick Everard.

Architectural – Glancy Nicholls Architects Ltd, Associated Architects, BDP, Sheppard Robson Architects Ltd and ADP

Engineering Services Design – Hoare Lee, Ove Arup & Partners Ltd, Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP, WSP UK Ltd, Pick Everard, Cundall Johnston and Partners LLP.

For further information about the framework, please contact m.home@bham.ac.uk





[Picture caption: Guild President Joshua Williams, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir David Eastwood and Professor Kathy Armour mark the recent opening of the new Teaching and Learning Building on campus.]

