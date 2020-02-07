Leading energy, services and regeneration specialist, ENGIE, recently joined partners and donors to celebrate the ‘ground-breaking’ of its Manchester Helipad project, demonstrating the progress of construction works at the site.

Funding for the Helipad was raised by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust’s (MFT) charity, Time Save Lives Appeal, which raised a phenomenal £3.9million in just 12 months, thanks to the dedication and generosity of its supporters.

The new Helipad will be located on the roof of Grafton Street multi story car park and will include an adjoining high-level link bridge to the roof of Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI). The helipad will also provide access to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, St Mary’s and the Royal Eye Hospital.

Robert Bertram from the HELP Appeal charity, which is dedicated to funding hospital and air ambulance helipads across the country, and Stephen Lowe, representing The Stoller Charitable Trust joined MFT Chairman Kathy Cowell OBE DL, and Maurice Watkins OBE, Charitable Fundraising Board Chairman to see progress on the construction project, which is being led by ENGIE.

Andrew McIntosh, Regional Managing Director at ENGIE said: “We’re delighted to be leading this pioneering project and making a real impact to the Manchester community, by providing real improvements to the transportation of thousands of patients.

“Manchester has some of the world’s leading hospitals and this Helipad will provide a major boost to the region’s healthcare services.

“The recent ceremony and event was a chance to celebrate the hard work everyone has put into making this project a reality and our thanks must go out to all partners involved.”

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Chairman, Kathy Cowell, said: “It was a pleasure to again meet representatives from these organisations, who have so generously funded our Helipad. I was delighted to show our guests construction progress so far on our Helipad, which will help so many of our patients in the future.

“This is a very exciting time for MFT and the helipad is a fantastic project, which will help to save so many lives in Greater Manchester, the North West and beyond.”

Alistair Rennie, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Major Trauma at the MRI and Group Clinical Lead for Emergency Planning at MFT, said; “This Helipad means that Air Ambulances, which currently land on a nearby field, will be able to land directly at MFT. This is crucial, as the first 60 minutes following a major trauma injury is known as the ‘Golden Hour’, and treatment within the first hour can mean the difference between life and death.

“The Helipad will ensure both adults and children with major trauma reach their respective major trauma receiving teams without delay. I was proud to show our guests what a difference their generous donations will make.”

The helipad is set to be fully operational later this year.