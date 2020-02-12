The development of Carlisle’s £35 million cancer centre has officially got off the ground thanks to a recent brick-laying ceremony.

Construction has commenced on the project for the Cumberland Infirmary following the recent demolition of the redundant 1970s infirmary tower block.

Situated next to the main hospital, this two-storey structure will allow the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust to bring all its core oncology services under one roof, while remaining connected to the Cumberland Infirmary for the benefit of those patients requiring additional treatment.

It will house a chemotherapy day unit, comprising 15 chairs and three single bedrooms, two medical linear accelerator (LINAC) radiotherapy machines and a CT scanner suite, as well as consultation and examination rooms, and clinical planning areas. In addition to the extensive medical facilities, there will also be a small cafe area for use by patients, visitors and staff.

Andrew McNulty, director at Gleeds, who is serving as cost advisor on the project, said: “North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust has shown a huge commitment to improving the experience of those touched by cancer with this new building. It will not only ensure that patients benefit from the latest equipment but will also immeasurably improve the environment in which they receive the treatment they need.

“Gleeds has extensive experience in the healthcare sector and I am delighted to be playing a role on this incredibly worthwhile project.”

Suzanne Stanley, radiotherapy services manager at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This is a landmark moment for the project and we’re really excited that we’ll be able to provide such wonderful facilities to further enhance cancer services that is truly patient focused here at Cumberland Infirmary.

“The new building will be state-of-the-art but it will also be homely. We want to make sure that when people come for their cancer treatment they are receiving it in a relaxing and comfortable environment, an environment that can put them at ease at what is often a frightening time.”

Cumberland Infirmary’s new cancer centre is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.