Luxury Scottish five-star resort, Cameron House, has unveiled the first glimpse of the interior of its major extension, which will include a brand-new ballroom and 68 bedrooms, following the news of planning approval from the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority.

The resort has released a stunning digital walkthrough including CGI footage of a new 7,345 square foot ballroom and pre-function space complete with spectacular views of Loch Lomond. Suitable for large gatherings, the new ballroom is perfect for weddings and dinners, with capacity for 350 guests and over 400 people in a theatre or reception style arrangement.

Expected to be completed by summer 2021, the extension will include 68 new bedrooms on the upper three floors, the majority featuring large balconies with loch-facing views. A large outdoor terrace on the lower ground floor will create a separate, external space for smaller events with views overlooking Loch Lomond and the hills beyond.

Following a careful and sensitive restoration, Cameron House Hotel will re-open in late 2020 offering unrivalled five-star luxury and one of the most unique function venues in the UK. The hotel is now taking bookings for functions from January 2021.

Andy Roger, resort director at Cameron House, said: “We warmly welcome the National Park Authority’s planning approval, which is a major step forward in the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the hotel.

“The proposed extension will maximise the stunning views of Loch Lomond whilst fully respecting the architectural integrity of the original house. The plans include a new loch-facing ballroom and 68 bedrooms, which will adjoin the hotel’s existing leisure wing. This will bring the resort’s total offering to 208 bedrooms, including 28 spectacular suites.

“The extension will also allow us to increase the number of weddings, functions and guests we’re able to accommodate at Cameron House, and we’re confident these improvements will have a significant positive impact on the local economy.”

Cameron House is investing £17.5 million in the extension, which has been developed by architects 3DReid, closelysupported by principal Designer Thomson Gray, Interior Designer Greyline Design, and Hirst Landscape Architects.

For more information please visit Cameron House’s dedicated web pages. For MICE enquiries https://meetings.cameronhouse.co.uk and for weddings please visit https://weddings.cameronhouse.co.uk. For further information please contact events@cameronhouse.co.uk or contact Cerelle Gooding: cgooding@cameronhouse.co.uk