International Quarter London’s (IQL) landmark building, the Pavilion has agreed a deal for to bring a new world-renowned restaurant to the area. Global restaurant and bar group, D&D London has signed an agreement which will see it launch its latest dining concept within the Pavilion.

The Pavilion is currently under construction and stands at the gateway to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

Designed by award-winning contemporary architects ACME, the building is made almost entirely from sustainable timber and split over three floors. D&D London will create an inclusive and inviting place to eat, drink and socialise. Their design will incorporate a ground floor café and brasserie, first floor restaurant, and a rooftop bar. The building includes a roof terrace with views across the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and what will become East Bank, the future home to world-class cultural institutions including Sadler’s Wells and the V&A, among others.

With a collection of over 40 restaurants and bars across the globe – from London, to Leeds, to Paris, to New York – each space has its own identity, but shares a vision for great food, drinks and service, as well as world-class design.

IQL is a £2.4bn joint venture between Lendlease and regeneration specialist LCR that stands at the gateway to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It is a vibrant new 22-acre neighbourhood within the heart of Stratford, which brings together new homes, offices, and a diverse range of shops and restaurants.

Guy Thomas, Head of Retail at Lendlease, said: “The Pavilion will be the beating heart of IQL and our goal was to sign up a tenant with enough gravitas and vision to establish a concept that would complement the thriving and diverse community we are building and nurturing. D&D London will make the Pavilion a focal point for IQL and Stratford, and they will offer something for everyone. We look forward to revealing more about this project as work progresses.”

Des Gunewardena, Chairman and CEO of D&D London, added: “D&D has an established reputation for being at the forefront of restaurant development within emerging areas of cities both in the UK and oversees. We see Stratford as an exciting new cultural and leisure quarter of London, particularly following the 2012 Olympics, and we are admirers of Lendlease’s bold vision for IQL’s development. We look forward to occupying what will be some beautiful spaces and hope to develop restaurant, café and bar concepts to do justice to a building which is sure to become an iconic landmark for Stratford and for London.”