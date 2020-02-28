A £350 million contract to convert the second stage of Paddington Square in London has been agreed. Sellar, on behalf of Great Western Developments Ltd., will work with main construction partner Mace to deliver the next set of works. This follows the completion of phase one on time and on budget, which saw demolition and piling works delivered.

Paddington Square will completely reimagine the approach to Paddington Station, including a new concourse for the London Underground Bakerloo Line, allowing for the area to become one of the grand entrances to London.

The mixed-use scheme will offer 360,000 sq ft of office space across 18 light-filled floors, four tiers of curated retail, 1.35 acres of comprehensive public realm improvements and West London’s highest rooftop dining experience with views across the city’s skyline.

Excavation is now underway to prepare for the second stage of construction, following the agreement of a final design, programme and cost plan.

Focchi has also been appointed as cladding contractors, and William Hare appointed as steelwork contractors to deliver the 5,300 tonnes of steel involved in the build.

Paul Flexney-Briscoe, Construction Director at Sellar, said: “We have worked extremely closely with Mace over the past year to frame a plan that is immediately actionable, on time and on brief, and we are happy to confirm today that it is to be delivered on budget. This is an important moment for the development, one that keeps us on track towards a successful build and completion, and marks the point that our vision for Paddington Square starts to become a tangible reality.”

Gareth Lewis, Mace’s Chief Executive for Construction, added: “The delivery of Paddington Square promises to create a new icon for the London skyline and create a new mixed-use neighbourhood in Paddington. The agreement of this contract is a major milestone that brings us closer to the completion of the scheme. Like the Shard before it, Mace is very proud to be working alongside Sellar to bring their ambitious vision for this new site to life.”

Paddington Square is set to be completed in spring 2022.