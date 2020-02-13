THE homebuilder behind four successful Flintshire developments is keen to acquire additional land to satisfy demand.

Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan sets out a vision of delivering 7,000 new homes by 2030.

Elan Homes has a proven track record and is well-placed to help deliver the target.

In recent years, the company has delivered new homes across developments in Penyfford, Penymynydd and Argoed, with the final phase now on sale at Kinnerton Meadows, Higher Kinnerton.

Philip Palmer, land director for Elan Homes in the North, explained: “We’ve provided more than 100 new homes across Flintshire in recent years, helping to deliver high quality housing the region needs. In order to maintain momentum in delivering housing it’s imperative that we continue to work with land owners and local authorities to tackle the housing shortage.

“The developments we’ve progressed in Flintshire demonstrate our ability to take a flexible approach, adapting our plans to fit the local housing market. We look forward to speaking with landowners and their representatives to understand where we could unlock development potential and contribute to the council’s targets for delivering new homes.”

Elan successfully redeveloped the site of a former service station on Main Road, Argoed, near Mold, to provide 24 new homes.

Over at Kinnerton Meadows, 56 properties are being built – 45 private sale and 11 affordable homes. The scheme brings with it a package of investment in the local area for the benefit of the wider community including almost £185,000 for the remodelling of music teaching facilities at Castell Alun High School, plus almost £135,000 for improvements to teaching accommodation at Higher Kinnerton CP School.

Elan will also contribute £40,000 towards improvements to neighbourhood play facilities on Park Avenue.

“Elan is proud to be playing its part in delivering much-needed new homes across Flintshire,” Philip added.

“Housing developments bring added value to communities. Along with providing new homes, they generate investment in facilities and offer employment.”

Elan’s Northern business will consider development sites, with or without planning up to 10 hectares in size, with the strategic arm of the business seeking and working on much larger parcels of land, within the region and across the country.

To explore land opportunities with the Elan team visit https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/about-elan/land-enquiries.