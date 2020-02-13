A national developer has voiced its support to help tackle the housing shortage in Warrington. Timescales for Warrington’s Local Plan are yet to be finalised, with Elan Homes expressing keen interest in acquiring land for new homes in the area.

The homebuilder, who has delivered three successful developments in Warrington, has a proven track record and is well-placed to help deliver the target of 18,900 new homes (945 per year) by 2037.

Philip Palmer, land director for Elan Homes in the North, explained: “Timescales for the updated Warrington Local Plan are yet to be confirmed, but in order to maintain momentum in delivering housing it’s imperative that we continue to work with land owners and local authorities to tackle the housing shortage.

“The developments we’ve progressed in the Warrington area demonstrate our ability to take a flexible approach, adapting our plans to fit the local housing market. We look forward to speaking with landowners and their representatives to understand where we could unlock development potential and contribute to the council’s targets for delivering new homes.”

The developer has already contributed around £700,000 in affordable housing with its three Warrington projects.

Culcheth Green, which saw a truck dealership transformed into an enclave of 15 executive family homes, is close to selling out.

In Walton, an intimate gated development of 14 homes has been created on a former garden centre and restaurant site, while the successful transformation of the former RAF Croft site, which had been redundant for more than 50 years, demonstrates perfectly the sensitivity and flexibility of Elan’s land team.

“Elan is proud to be playing its part in delivering much-needed new homes across Warrington and the surrounding area,” Philip added.

“Housing developments bring added value to communities. Along with providing new homes, they generate investment in facilities and offer employment.”

Elan’s Northern business will consider development sites, with or without planning up to 10 hectares in size, with the strategic arm of the business seeking and working on much larger parcels of land, within the region and across the country.