FirstPort, the residential property management company, will manage the new homes being built at Wichelstowe, one of the most significant new home developments in Swindon’s recent history.

The latest phase of Wichelstowe (see picture), named Canalside@Wichelstowe, will feature a mix of 208 apartments and houses from five-star builders David Wilson Homes and Barratt. It is anticipated the first residents will be able to move into their new homes in the summer.

Wichelstowe is being delivered by a joint venture company which is a 50:50 partnership between Swindon Borough Council and Barratt Developments plc. Over the next 20 years, the Wichelstowe Joint Venture will deliver around 3,000 new homes on a 250-hectare area of land. Wichelstowe, which will have an extensive area of open space featuring playing pitches, allotments and nature conservation, will include three primary schools and a secondary school.

Daniel Pavely, Project Director for Wichelstowe, said: “It is important to us that our chosen management company has a strong customer focus and drive to help us to promote and develop a thriving community at Wichelstowe. We have found FirstPort to be professional and knowledgeable – they have taken the time to understand our requirements and are playing an active role in delivering the management services. We are looking forward to working with the FirstPort team.”

FirstPort has also been appointed by St George City to manage 320 apartments, commercial units and landscaped courtyard gardens at Royal Exchange, Kingston. This luxury development that epitomises modem living. The site, planned for 2021, is a former Grade II listed telephone exchange which, alongside a Post Office building, will be refurbished for residential use.

Ann-Charlotte Binnberg, Head of Business Development, FirstPort said: “It’s great that we can add value right at the start of new build projects, before they are even occupied. Clients are seeking out our strategic and design support early on things like service delivery, service-charge modelling and community initiatives to make sure their developments are good value for customers and great places to live.”