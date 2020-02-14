A major residential scheme at Salford’s MediaCityUK has reached a key project milestone. The first phase of Lightbox is nearing full occupation following the completion of the 20-storey building along the waterfront.

AHR’s development for Peel L&P consists of 237 private for sale apartments, including a mix of studio, one, two and three bedrooms, boasting balconies with waterfront views overlooking the Manchester Ship Canal, Old Trafford Stadium and close to the BBC and Coronation Street studios.

Dominic Manfredi, director at architecture and building consultancy practice, AHR, said: “This has been an exciting project for us to work on, close to home for our Manchester team. Our design prioritised the building’s fantastic location and views, offering residents a truly unique living experience beside the tranquil waterfront of the Manchester Ship Canal and nearby creative hub of MediaCityUK. The building is light, airy and sophisticated, with modern features that attract the people of today who wish to live in a thriving area, within a home that delivers a high quality of living.”

With open plan living, kitchen and dining, the design maximises natural light thanks to the generous floor to ceiling glazing, adding to the sense of openness and space. High quality fittings have been used throughout to ensure that the apartments look both impressive and are easy to maintain for residents. The concierge facility and impressive entrance area to the building help create an atmosphere of luxury and distinction.

Lightbox incorporates two retail units to provide local and convenient amenities to the community, in addition to the flourishing leisure and shopping facilities nearby. The development integrates excellent transport links to Manchester and Salford, with car parking and bike storage also available for residents.

AHR’s second phase at MediaCityUK ‘The Green Rooms’, neighbouring the Lightbox development has now also handed over for fit-out, accommodating 238 PRS apartments with further generous ground floor residents’ amenity spaces including concierge reception, various lounges, gym and private dining areas.

MediaCityUK is a joint venture partnership between Peel L&P and Legal and General Capital.