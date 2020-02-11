Robert Kerr from Rotherham, has recently joined the Leeds-based Harron Homes Yorkshire executive team as Construction Director.

Robert Kerr, Harron Homes’ new Construction Director

With almost four decades experience in the construction industry, it is a role he is well placed to undertake. Robert, age 54, who is known as Bob, was most recently Construction Director at a Bradford based housebuilder.

Bob was attracted to Harron Homes because of the high specification of the properties it builds and the opportunity the role offered to develop the construction and customer care teams to further improve customer satisfaction.

He said “It’s a very exciting time for the business and I’m eager to use my skills to drive Harron Homes towards its future goals.”

Noel Adams, Managing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “Bob’s wealth of experience means he was an obvious choice for the post.

“Our operational area boasts some of the UK’s most attractive locations, some of its richest history and some of its most charming communities.

“I am proud to say that the company has experienced great success over the past two decades years bringing high quality, family homes to these areas and with Bob’s input we look forward to playing our part in meeting the continued demand.”

When he’s not out on site, Bob enjoys both playing and watching football, and spending time with his family – wife Julie and daughters Lauren and Emily.

Harron Homes is currently building a range of executive new homes across Yorkshire, from Harrogate to Barnsley and Huddersfield to Howden, including a number of new developments due to launch in 2020 in Pocklington and Carlton.

Harron Homes was founded in 1992 in Leeds. For more information about careers or for details of the homes for sale visit www.harronhomes.co.uk.