ELAS Occupational Health, one of the UK’s leading providers of occupational health and health surveillance has added Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system to their portfolio of best-of-breed business services. The innovative fingerprint drug test detects drug use by collecting and analysing tiny traces of fingerprint sweat, enabling ELAS Occupational Health to provide customers needing drug testing as part of a medical, company policy or proactive wellbeing policy with a more dignified drug testing approach.

The Intelligent Fingerprinting system’s portability will also enable ELAS Occupational Health to offer unobtrusive and dignified drug testing to clients from its 30 strong mobile van fleet, which takes occupational and health surveillance services to UK customers across a range of sectors including construction, transport, manufacturing and logistics.

According to Shaun Clarke, Health Surveillance Manager at ELAS Occupational Health:

“At ELAS Occupational Health we see the fingerprint drug test as a valuable addition to our services portfolio. There’s no requirement for specialised testing facilities with the Intelligent Fingerprinting solution and its portability means we can be very flexible on where tests are taken, enabling us to test from our mobile medical units that travel out to customer sites. In comparison with a urine test, for example, the ease and dignity of just putting fingers on a cartridge for sample collection is far less intrusive and is likely to prove much more appealing. We are delighted that we have been granted exclusive rights by Intelligent Fingerprinting to provide fingerprint drug testing as part of our mobile occupational health services.”

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s Dr Paul Yates added: “We look forward to working with ELAS Occupational Health as they roll out our innovative fingerprint testing method to their nationwide customer operations. The system is highly portable and, with instant results available on site, the advantages of fingerprint-based drug testing make it an increasingly smart choice for organisations wanting a fast, dignified and hygienic approach to drug testing.

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s solution features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes. A fingerprint-based laboratory confirmation service is also available.