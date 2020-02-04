Leading energy and services group, ENGIE, in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, has launched the ‘ACT 2020 – Action on Climate Together’, campaign, driven by a programme of high-profile events that aims to outline realistic action to curb climate change locally.

ACT 2020 will champion sustainable growth across North Lanarkshire, and create a roadmap for councils, businesses and communities to take realistic action, ahead of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) event in Glasgow in November 2020. COP26 is the most important global diplomatic conference on climate change since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016.

The unique programme of events will address key crisis issues around climate change including: the local government as a system leader in the transition to net zero, the role of schools, education and young people in promoting sustainable lifestyles, how communities can activate change through volunteering, managing a transition to a zero carbon economic model, as well as subsequent events focussing on the future of health, housing and technology.

A series of five events will engage with businesses, communities, public sector, voluntary organisations and children and young people.

ENGIE will draw on its expertise in sustainability and commitment to zero carbon measures, to emphasise how positive leadership roles in the public sector, large and small businesses and local communities can play in helping to achieve the transition to a zero carbon world.

ENGIE’s Divisional CEO Places & Communities, Colin Macpherson said of the programme, “ENGIE is committed to supporting businesses and local authorities on their journey towards zero carbon. We are very pleased to be partnering with North Lanarkshire Council on this extremely important and valuable programme of events in the run-up to November’s high-profile COP26 conference, which will be a great opportunity to connect with those deciding the direction and effectiveness of the climate change debate.”

Convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee at North Lanarkshire Council, Councillor Michael McPake, said, “The council declared a climate emergency last year and this has acted as a trigger to take realistic action to curb climate change at a local level.

“Working with our partners at ENGIE, these exciting events aim to mobilise local authorities, businesses, communities and individuals to discuss measures that can affect real action and to make concrete efforts to stop the disastrous consequences of climate change.”

Although North Lanarkshire Council is the first to partner with ENGIE on this programme, similar events are currently being planned across the UK.