Leading independent construction, property and management consultancy, Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB UK) is providing its support to international charity WaterAid, by providing its cost consultancy services pro

bono for its relocated UK office in Canary Wharf.

WaterAid’s mission is to transform the lives of the poorest and most marginalised people by improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene. RLB is proud to have been involved in a project that will bring WaterAid a future direct cost saving and consequently allow more resource to be dedicated to delivering its vision for the future.

WaterAid’s office move from Vauxhall to Canary Wharf will not only enable them to achieve value for money over the duration of their tenancy, but will also help them create a globally-connected, inspiring environment where staff, volunteers and partners can work together to achieve their ambitious and exciting mission. The charity sought an office space in a location that would retain existing staff and be accessible to partners and key stakeholders whilst balancing the need of affordability.

They are designing the space to meet five key design principles around employee wellbeing, sustainability, flexibility, digital technology and global connection. During the design process, RLB has been offering cost consultancy services and strategic advice with regards to creating this new hub.

RLB’s London fit-out team looks to work with a number of not-for-profit partners as part of its corporate and social responsibility strategy and is currently involved in delivering approximately 3.4 million sq ft in the capital city and in line with the firm’s social value ethos.

Andy Fettes-Brown, Head of Cost Consultancy for London, RLB UK comments:

“As part of our international, national and regional strategy, we believe that it is important to give back our experience, skill set and experience within the industry we service. Partnering with WaterAid to support them in their new London office was a project where we felt we could offer this expertise in a way that could truly benefit them.”

Fiona Lavery, Head of UK People Management at WaterAid says:

“Our mission is to change normal and make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene part of normal life for everyone, everywhere by 2030. The environment and workplace culture we create and work within has a huge impact on our ability to achieve this mission.

We are extremely grateful to RLB for providing its costs consultancy services pro bono to support us on this journey. We want to create a workplace that enables our staff to do their best work; a place where we bring people together from across the countries where WaterAid works and a connecting hub for our partners and supporters.”

RLB UK is working on WaterAid’s relocation alongside Project Managers, Blackburn & Co, and Morgan Lovell as main contractors on the project.