Parr Facilities Management Limited has announced an exciting contract win to kick off 2020 after being named a trusted maintenance provider by Co-op across their Food and Funeralcare estate. The Maintenance Framework Agreement which will apply to Co-op sites across the UK and Northern Ireland will cover sites spanning across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A significant new client for this company on the rise, the partnership between Parr FM Limited and Co-op will encompass facilities management works across a diverse range of disciplines including fabric, mechanical and electrical management services as well as specialist services where required.

Speaking on behalf of Parr Facilities Management Limited, Ivan Morley, Facilities Management Director, said, “Parr Facilities Management boasts a wealth of experience providing electrical and mechanical management services to retail, healthcare and hospitality sectors throughout the UK and Ireland. Winning another contract with one of the UK’s most trusted brands was certainly a highlight of 2019 and reinforces our continued growth across mainland UK. We look forward to supporting the team at Co-op sites across the UK and Northern Ireland beginning this month to enable them to maintain their excellent standard of customer satisfaction and experience.”

Parr Facilities management launched in Belfast in 2007 and chose Greater Manchester as its base for their UK-wide operation. Systematic of Parr Facilities Managements recent growth, the organisation has invested heavily in new offices located in Bolton, staff and infrastructure across the UK, with an estimated 60% increase in its workforce over the past year to support a number of big business wins within its FM division including contracts with Co-op, BUPA & Whitbread. These contracts have contributed to a quadrupled turnover within this period of growth. Parr Facilities Management Limited currently employs over 100 members of staff across its Belfast and Manchester operational bases.