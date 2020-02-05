Leading UK retailer Primark has selected GRAHAM to deliver four contracts across some of its national stores. The firm will roll out the retailer’s modern new concept in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Southend on Sea against tight deadlines.

This builds on the £53 million worth of work GRAHAM has already completed for the fashion retailer since 2015.

Mark Gibson, Managing Director for GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out, said: “The work across all four stores comes with different challenges. Many will be completed in single phases while others will have a period of between 16-34 weeks to allow for a full fit-out.

“The fast turnaround time required on each project, demands robust project management and efficiency in decision making and ultimately delivery. Throughout our four-year partnership with Primark we have consistently demonstrated our capacity to deliver multiple projects simultaneously without any variance in the high-quality of our work.

“And because Primark is a popular retailer and, like many other fashion names, limiting closure over trading periods is of paramount importance, we will be working with a number of named sub-contractors in partnership to ensure the rollout is delivered on time and on deadline.”

GRAHAM’s contract for the new Primark Barton Square store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester is worth over £9 million and involves an “extensive fit-out” covering 65,000 sq ft. The work will be completed in a single phase with an opening set for February 2020.

Meanwhile the Milton Keynes store, a contract worth £4.5 million, will cover 75,000 sq ft across three floors with an opening due in April 2020.

In Liverpool, GRAHAM’s work on its store will take place over a period of 16 weeks, from January 2020 until May 2020, while the store remains operational. This £3.5 million project will take place as GRAHAM works on the retailer’s most significant scheme next year, the £9.3 million Southend On Sea contract.