Specialist cruise liner maintenance company, SD Marine Services, has completed the handover on its extensive refurbishment of AIDAmar.

The 71,300-tonne cruise ship has undergone a series of repairs and renovations to its public areas, spa facilities and over 180 cabins. It has been docked in Marseilles for the duration of its refurbishment and will shortly sail to Palma where the SD team will depart following two weeks of repairs.

The project was headed up by Director of Marine Services Gareth Preston, who said on its completion: “We’re delighted to be handing over the new and improved AIDAmar – it’s been a pleasure to work on for these past two weeks and it’s great to see the passenger cabins in pristine condition.

“We’ve had six cosmetic repairs and French polishing specialists onboard carrying out renovations and spraying on some amazing luxury facilities, including its 2,300-m spa. The team have done a fantastic job and we’re all really proud of the standard of work carried out.”

The AIDAmar is a sphinx-class cruise ship built at Meyer Werft for AIDA Cruises. She is the sixth Sphinx series ship and was christened in Hamburg in 2012. With 1,096 cabins and 14 decks, AIDAmar holds the capacity for a total of 2,686 passengers.

SD Marine Services is a division of the SD Sealants Group, the UK’s leading sealants and repairs specialist. Its marine team recently also completed work on the MS Amera in Hamburg, a 38,768-tonne cruise liner boasting nine passenger decks and the capacity for over 800 on board. The £30,000 project required a month-long refurbishment that involved silicone replacement inside all passenger cabins and marked the first major project completion for SD’s Marine specialists.