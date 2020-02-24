Printworks Manchester has been given the green light for its extensive £9m refurbishment, which will see owners, DTZ Investors, deliver a state-of-the-art digital ceiling to control the day and night time ambience, in addition to substantial improvements to the internal and external façades, with new gateway entrances, lighting and signage.

The refurbishment focuses on enhancing the iconic Printworks building, whilst still retaining its long-standing heritage. The plans, which were submitted in October 2019, mark the first major investment since the scheme launched 20 years ago.

Once complete, Printworks will elevate its position as a pioneer in the international leisure market and will be better positioned to cater for its growing round-the-clock customers whilst further attracting families and an international clientele seeking world-class entertainment experiences.

The full span digital ceiling screen, measuring 1,300m2, will be the largest indoor screen in Europe. The immersive ceiling will be complemented by a large interactive screen in the centre of the scheme for customer engagement and gamification. Together, the screens will pave the way for Printworks to gain international recognition as a progressive entertainment destination.

Printworks will remain open and trading throughout the refurbishment, and the schedule of work is being structured to ensure minimum disruption to its venues and visitors.

Ben Haller at DTZ Investors, said: “The granting of the planning permission marks a huge milestone for Printworks as a landmark building within Manchester city centre for over 20 years. We have been sympathetic to the building’s heritage façade, whilst also recognising the need for technology and innovation to ensure that Printworks responds to occupier trends. Enhancements to the physical environment, alongside our latest restaurant and competitive socialising offer, will give customers a best in class immersive and memorable experience adding to the scheme’s international reputation in the leisure market.”

DTZ Investors purchased the Printworks site in February 2017 from Land Securities for £108m. Printworks continues to attract strong visitor numbers and sees annual footfall of more than 8m.

As well as the physical refurbishment, Printworks has also benefited from an overhaul of its branding, wayfinding and online platforms, including a new website which has just launched.