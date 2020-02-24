Robert Woodhead Ltd, part of the Woodhead Group, has capped an impressive start to the year by winning a place on the new Efficiency East Midlands (EEM) Property Improvement Works framework for the next four years.

The framework, which covers both investment and refurbishment schemes, allows the Nottinghamshire-based company to tender for projects from public sector organisations across the East Midlands.

The award is a continuation of the contractor’s long-standing relationship with EEM, having been part of its housebuilding frameworks for the previous eight years. During this time, the company has delivered or is on site with more than £50m of projects and completed its 500th new home secured through the framework in 2019.

Previous work procured through EEM include the long-standing B@Home partnership with Bolsover District Council, delivering 107 new homes as well as housing projects for Newark and Sherwood District Council, North West Leicestershire Council and Bassetlaw District Council.

Leo Woodhead, business development director at Woodhead Group said: “The framework will give our public sector partners easier access to Woodhead Group for a wider scope of work, this will expand our offer from the existing new build housing framework to include improvement and refurbishment works across the public sector corporate and commercial property portfolio.

“We have delivered excellent social value returns across our EEM projects and as a company we are passionate about working collaboratively to hand over successful projects.”

EEM is a not-for-profit procurement consortium that delivers simple and comprehensive procurement solutions, which offer a wide range of compliant, competitive and high-quality products and services.

Rebecca Dermody-Simmons, Deputy Chief Executive at EEM said “Our new, re-vamped Property Improvement Framework will help our Members deliver a much wider scope of projects and we are delighted that Woodhead has gained a place on the newly introduced Corporate and Commercial Property lot. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship over the next four years.”

