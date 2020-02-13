GroupBC’s common data environment (CDE) will be at the centre of the expansion of Birmingham Airport, enabling optimum document and information management during the extensive construction, handover and operational processes.

As part of Birmingham Airport’s Master Plan – a £500m capital investment to transform the airport into a world-class facility – GroupBC was selected for its industry-wide reputation as a digital information expert and specific industry expertise, having worked recently with Heathrow Airport and Dubai Airport.

Presented on a user-friendly interface, GroupBC’s CDE is a turnkey construction solution which drives efficiency across the design, construction and operational phases. During these periods, GroupBC’s CDE will prove vital in coordinating the flow of information; particularly in terms of enabling the review, verification and approval of documents, drawings and models. With the CDE, project teams will be able to quickly identify the status of information all held securely on a single system.

Speaking on the latest success, Stuart Bell, Sales & Marketing Director at GroupBC, said: “After winning both Heathrow and Dubai airports, securing the Birmingham Airport project is testimony to our expertise in working with major aviation clients. GroupBC’s CDE is widely used in the owner operator space due to its industry leading modern interface, rapid deployment and fast return on investment.”

Marie Trembacki, Operations Manager at SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins, on behalf of Birmingham Airport, added: “Birmingham Airport will be a catalyst for growth across the Midlands, driving economic benefit to the region and the whole of the UK. We’ve been impressed with GroupBC’s CDE interface, which will encourage usability and reduce delays in information exchange to keep the project on track.”

Supporting compliance with BIM Level 2, GroupBC’s CDE is the Airports single source of information, enabling project teams to access and disseminate live, up-to-date data without any duplication of effort. A templated implementation approach ensured the system was quick to deploy and when live delivered immediate governance to the project.

With GroupBC’s CDE now delivering consistent, auditable information, the airport will be able to access, collate and review verified information any time, any place, in a professional, powerful and refined asset information management system, worthy of, what will be, one of the UK’s largest airports.