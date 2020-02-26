Amey Consulting is set to bring its data science expertise to Highways England courtesy of a new contract. The firm will work with Highways England’s chief data office to provide a framework and the latest tools to enable a data science service and will deliver several data science projects to demonstrate the benefits of a data-driven approach.

This new service will enable Highways England to identify and deliver data science projects to unlock insights from their data and use this to implement and embed sustainable, data led business improvement into the organisation. This will deliver benefits in safety, customer experience and delivery and forms a key part of their new Information Vision & Strategy.

Alex Gilbert, Managing Director of Amey Consulting, said: “This is a fantastic result for the business, and we’re excited to be working closely with Highways England and playing an important part in delivering their Information Vision and Strategy. It builds on a successful year for our Strategic Consulting team, who also secured major opportunities with Network Rail as part of their Intelligent Infrastructure programme and the nationwide roll-out of our Quartz platform to improve train performance across all routes.”

Jon Drea, Head of Data Science for Highways England, added: “I am delighted to bring Amey Consulting’s data science expertise to Highways England. They are developing the service to transform processes for the better across our organisation. By unlocking the power of information, we can fulfil our purpose of connecting the country through better journeys.”

Amey Consulting is now on the look out for new data science professionals, as it expands its team of 140 under the contract.