Kier Highways has been awarded the 15-month interim highways services contract for Birmingham Highways Ltd (BHL) from 1 April 2019 to 29 June 2020.

The contract includes the city’s traffic operations, planned and reactive maintenance, inspections and winter servicing. It covers more than 2,500km of road and 5,000km of footways, as well as 846 structures, three tunnels, 94,000 street lighting columns, 76,000 highway trees and the city’s traffic control system.

Joe Incutti, Kier Acting Group Managing Director for Highways said: “We are delighted to be appointed to the Birmingham Highways contract and have a wealth of experience in successfully designing and maintaining local authority roads. We’re a trusted supplier and already operate in the midlands delivering maintenance to one of the most complex and busy highway networks in the UK, including Spaghetti Junction, which carries 60,000 vehicles each day.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Birmingham City Council and Birmingham Highways Ltd on this contract to keep roads in Birmingham safe and reliable.”

Natasha Rouse, Chief Executive of BHL, said: “We look forward to working with Kier. The company has put together a robust offer that demonstrates its ability to provide a good quality of service and mobilise quickly and efficiently. We aim to achieve a seamless transition to our new provider while continuing to service the city’s highways network.”

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Birmingham City Council, said: “I am pleased that Kier has put a compelling and competitive bid to us to maintain the city’s highways. Its reputation as a leading national roads operator should give welcomed assurance to the people of Birmingham that we have put the safe and efficient servicing of our streets at the heart of this process.”

Kier Highways manages 30,000km of the UK’s strategic and local authority road network, currently working with a wide range of local authorities in the country. It delivers highway services to 4.2m people and its routine reactive maintenance includes emptying gullies, surface treatment and repairing potholes.