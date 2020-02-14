UK housebuilder Harron Homes has named a new Construction Director to lead its Yorkshire team.

Robert Kerr will join the Leeds-based firm with almost four decades experience in the construction industry and on the back of a recent role as Construction Director at a Bradford based housebuilder.

The Rotherham man, who is known as Bob, was attracted to Harron Homes because of the high specification of the properties it builds and the opportunity the role offered to develop the construction and customer care teams to further improve customer satisfaction.

Noel Adams, Managing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “Bob’s wealth of experience means he was an obvious choice for the post.

“Our operational area boasts some of the UK’s most attractive locations, some of its richest history and some of its most charming communities.

“I am proud to say that the company has experienced great success over the past two decades years bringing high quality, family homes to these areas and with Bob’s input we look forward to playing our part in meeting the continued demand.”

Harron Homes is currently building a range of executive new homes across Yorkshire, from Harrogate to Barnsley and Huddersfield to Howden, including a number of new developments due to launch in 2020 in Pocklington and Carlton.