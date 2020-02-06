To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week 2020, Leeds College of Building has announced it is teaming up with The Guinness Partnership, managers of the new housing development opposite the College’s South Bank Campus.

Construction is due to start on the new development near Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum later this year. This will be the largest development in Guinness’s 130-year history and will provide 928 homes as the basis for a dynamic community for local people and residents.

Guinness is committed to working with the College to develop opportunities for students, including career talks, employability skills, site visits, work placements and apprenticeships.

Two areas that the housing provider is looking to focus on are addressing the national skills shortage and diversity in the workplace – key elements of the College’s strategic objectives.

This year is the 13th annual National Apprenticeship Week, coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, which is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprenticeship success stories across the country.

The College currently has 2,500 apprentices on programme, with 2,250 of these training in Leeds, and a large number of apprentices progressing from the College’s 16-18 study programme provision. Strong links with organisations that can support students with their career choices (such as Guinness) is vital.

Derek Whitehead, CEO & Principal at Leeds College of Building, said:

“Whilst classroom and workshop studies are essential, there is no doubt to the importance of site visits, work placements and job opportunities. Projects such as these give our students incredible insight into new developments within the industry; they benefit immensely from seeing what life is like on a live site”.

Catriona Simons, Chief Executive of Guinness, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds College of Building to promote high quality training through apprenticeships in the community we serve in Leeds. Apprenticeships are a key way of promoting skills development and increasing diversity across the construction and housing maintenance sectors. This partnership will enable students to gain real experience and insight into the careers available, while contributing to the delivery of affordable homes in the Leeds area.”