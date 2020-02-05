Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars at Newcastle College this week to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

On Wednesday 5th February, the doors of the college’s Rye Hill Campus will be opened for an Apprenticeship Open Event, offering the chance to meet employers, ask questions and make an application.

Lee Tennant, Head of Apprenticeships at Newcastle College, said: “Apprenticeships are vital to the future of skills and employment within the region. Helping young people find their path into skilled careers and from the other side, businesses sourcing the right people for their workforce, are among our key aims at Newcastle College.”

An apprenticeship sees students employed within a business, doing a real job, while being supported through nationally accredited training. Anybody over the age of 16 can apply for an apprenticeship. This week’s national campaign has a Look Beyond theme, which celebrates the diversity of apprenticeships.

With more than 30 apprenticeship routes on offer, there is something for everyone at Newcastle College. During the Apprenticeship Open Event, which runs between 3.30–7.00pm, presentations and Q&A sessions will be held to discuss a range of career paths.

To mark the end of National Apprenticeship Week on Friday 7th February, the Newcastle College Apprenticeship Awards will be held at St James’ Park.

The awards will celebrate and recognise apprentices who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces. Among the categories this year are the Personal Achievement, Special Recognition, and Outstanding Apprentice of the Year awards.

Mr Tennant added: “This event helps us to highlight the importance of apprenticeships and shine a light on the powerful differences they can make to individuals and companies across the North East.”

Sign up for the Newcastle College Apprenticeship Open Event.

For more information on apprenticeship courses at Newcastle College, visit https://www.ncl-coll.ac.uk/school-leavers/subject-areas/apprenticeships

Picture caption: Pictured are winners from the 2019 Newcastle College Apprenticeship Awards