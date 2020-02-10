DCV Engineering Ltd is a plant hire business based in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, UK. The company has purchased the first Doosan wheel loader for its extensive rental fleet – the new DL300-5 wheel loader has been added along with a number of new Doosan crawler excavators, including DX140LC-5 and DX140LCR-5 14 tonne and DX225LC-5 25 tonne models. The new Doosan DL300-5 wheel loader is currently on hire to a local recycling and recovery business in Wellingborough.

David Venn, Joint Managing Director of DCV Engineering, comments: “We began purchasing Doosan equipment in 2014. Our first Doosan machine was a DX225LC-3 crawler excavator. With the excellent quality, reliability, performance and residual prices offered by Doosan equipment, it is not surprising that we have continued to purchase Doosan excavators and now Doosan wheel loaders.”

Part of a fleet comprising over 500 pieces of equipment for hire, the range of excavators available from DCV Engineering (www.dcvengineeringltd.co.uk) covers all sizes from 1-30 tonne and, in addition to the larger crawler excavators from Doosan, also includes a new 1 tonne DX10z mini-excavator from Doosan.

Nationwide Hire Service

Centrally based with very close connections via major roads such as the M1, M6, A45 and A14, DCV Engineering provides a nationwide service. As well as self-drive and operated plant hire, the company has branched into road sweeping and access equipment and has a large telehandler fleet. The company also has specialised knowledge and experience of the recycling industry, with a wide variety of mobile waste recycling equipment for hire, including crushers, trommel screens and deck screens.

DCV Engineering is accredited with silver under FORS (Fleet Operators Recognition System). DCV Engineering also offers engineering services including equipment repair and installation/relocation of equipment and the company is a recognised hauler with FORS Silver accreditation.

David Venn added: “We started as a one man and van operation. Today the company has four service engineers and three full time delivery drivers. Other members of our staff are also fully trained with HGV licences so they can help out with deliveries if necessary. We are a family company and this is indicative of the extensive training we want to provide for our staff – DCV Engineering believes very strongly in investing in our people.”

Since the company was established in 2001, DCV Engineering has achieved considerable year on year growth. This has been achieved by offering a large, modern stock of plant at very competitive rates, backed by excellent customer service.

David Venn continued: “The residuals are part of the excellent low cost of ownership offered by the Doosan range of construction equipment. The excellent service/parts support Doosan provides is also crucial and parts are correctly priced. We expect the same and better support from our suppliers than that we provide for our customers.”

Wide Range of Applications for the New DL300-5 Wheel Loader

With a bucket capacity of 3.0 m3, the new Doosan DL300-5 wheel loader at DCV Engineering is intended to meet a wide range of material-handling needs from loading and transporting granular material (such as sand and gravel) to industrial, mining and quarrying applications. The DL300-5 wheel loader is powered by the Doosan DL08 6-cylinder diesel engine, with an output of 202 kW (271 HP) of power at 1800 rpm.

The cab on the DL300-5 places operator comfort at the very centre of its design priorities. Offering generous headroom and an ultra-comfortable, fully adjustable, heated Grammer air suspension seat, the cab features a steering column design giving more clearance for the operator’s legs and knees. The steering wheel can also be tilted and moved telescopically to match the operator’s preferred position.

The increased space, better visibility and plentiful storage space in the cab allows operators to work for hours without fatigue or discomfort. Meeting ROPS/FOPS regulations, the cab also offers a wide emergency exit (located on the right hand side) to provide fast and easy evacuation in critical situations.

The 5.7 inch full colour LCD panel in the cab is suitable for day and night work. The user-friendly monitor has two customisable screen displays to suit the operator’s preference, giving a full readout of machine settings and maintenance data. The rear-view camera greatly enhances visibility and safety. The screen in the cab shows the operator what the camera sees and includes several lines to help judge distances; it also has other functions, including light intensity control, viewing angle control, language setting and power on/off setting.

