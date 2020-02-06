Leading timber specialist, Arnold Laver, has significantly strengthened its doorset manufacturing capabilities, following the acquisition of the assets of Cotswold Manufacturing.

Arnold Laver, part of The National Timber Group, has now started the integration of its latest production facility, located in Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees. The business will be branded as Arnold Laver and will form part of its new Intelligent Door Solutions Division.

The modern, 80,000 sq ft manufacturing facility specialises in producing timber fire and acoustic doors, doorsets and screens that are used throughout the UK, in the commercial, residential, education and leisure markets.

David Oldfield, Director of Joinery at Arnold Laver, said: “This latest investment has strengthened our position as an industry leader in the UK timber doorset market and gives our customers more choice than ever before. Our overall group capacity now exceeds 2,000 doorsets per week, with significant room for further growth. This new investment comes at a time of increasing demand for high quality, certified products, with a greater focus on compliant fire doors.

“Arnold Laver already has a solid reputation for offering a strong portfolio of products and a clear focus on quality and fire certification standards. When this is combined with the latest industry innovations on offer from the Thornaby site, including leading edge CNC equipment, lamination and factory finish line technology, it gives us the opportunity to offer a complete doorset solution to our customers.

“We now have a comprehensive range of fully finished doors and doorsets, spanning commercial and residential projects. Customers are immediately feeling the benefits of this, with improved lead-times, an enhanced choice of products, as well as high manufacturing standards that often exceed third party certifications and accreditations from the likes of The BWF Fire Door Alliance, BM Trada Q-Mark, ISO 9001, Achilles and Secured by Design.”

As an organisation committed to improving standards in the industry, Arnold Laver is part of the BWF Fire Door Alliance and BM Trada Third Party Door Certification schemes and works closely with all door certification bodies to continually drive quality and safety standards. The company also regularly brings together industry experts to deliver compelling and informative CPD-accredited fire door safety seminars.

For further information about Arnold Laver’s range of timber doors, visit www.intelligentdoorsolutions.co.uk or call into your local depot.