Planning permission is now being sought for the second stage of Frontier Park, Blackburn, off the Whitebirk roundabout next to M65 junction six, with construction scheduled to start in March for completion by Christmas.

Alex Kenwright, development manager for the project, has revealed three new tenants for its existing warehouse and industrial units and said that a further one is in the final legal stages of letting. This leaves just one small unit of 20,000 square feet left to fill out of the initial 400,000.

The development by Blackburn’s Issa brothers aims to bring 2,000 jobs when completed in spring next year, earlier than scheduled.

It includes one of the brothers’ Euro Garages service areas and a 150-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel with a conference and banqueting centre, construction of which is on track to end later this year.

Cllr Miles Parkinson, leader of Hyndburn Council, said: “This is an important development for the whole of East Lancashire. It has come on by leaps and bounds and the jobs are now flowing in. Everything that was promised is being delivered.”

The largest 185,000 sq ft warehouse has been taken by MDA, part of European Logistics giant The Stacci Group, to service their existing Walker Park, Blackburn, operation.

The Modular Group has moved from smaller premises in Blackburn into a 30,000 sq ft unit to expand its business manufacturing and distributing garden and office sheds and cabins and structurally insulated panels for easy-build houses.

An 80,000 sq ft warehouse has been let to Royal Sanders, a global supplier of soap and personal care products.

Hyndburn supplier of dryers, ovens and coolers to industry, Tek-Dry Systems Limited, had previously taken 60,000 sq ft of space.

Mr Kenwright said: “The last 12 months have been great. We have seen take-up of 95 per cent of available space bringing dozens of jobs initially with more to come. Our aim is to have the park fully built and let by spring 2021.”

Cllr Phil Riley, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s regeneration boss, said: “The progress of this development is great for East Lancashire as a whole. It sends put a message this is area to invest in.”

The new phase of development, totalling almost 300,000 sq ft has been designed to provide units of between 50,000 and 150,000 sq ft along with a phase of smaller starter units between 3,000 and 5,000 sq ft.

Caroline James of estate agents Trevor Dawson said: “Frontier Park is almost fully let and is now established as a prime location for manufacturing and logistics.”