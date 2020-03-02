Working from home has some serious perks, especially if you hate traffic. In the beginning, most people think that working from home is relaxing. After all, being able to start work while you are still in your PJs is something that you couldn’t do before you decided to switch to a remote position. Over time, all of those perks can start to fade out when you realize that it is almost impossible to shut off thoughts of work when you don’t have an actual schedule. It is possible to finally feel relaxed at home again when you make an effort to separate work from family life.

Synch Your Work Schedule With Your Family’s

You might be tempted to stay up late at night to churn out as much work as possible before the weekend hits. Or, you might make weekends your prime working time. This may seem to make sense if you partner is available to help watch the kids during those hours, but it can quickly lead to burn out. Try finding time to work when everyone else is busy at their job or school so that you can also have the same hours to enjoy family time as everyone else.

Know When to Stop

Without a time clock in the office, you might have trouble knowing when to shut down for the day. Create a mandatory stopping point, and set an alarm so that you are reminded to stick to it. While you are at it, make sure to set a regular break time for lunch. You’ll feel much better when you create a routine that nourishes your body.

Make Your Bedroom a No-Work Zone

Promise yourself right now that you will not let work interfere with your bedroom being a relaxing oasis. When you sink down onto your mattress at the end of the day, you’ll appreciate the fact that it does not make you think about work. Make sure you find a mattress that caters to your specific sleep needs, so you get the best night’s rest possible. This way you’re ready to get started first thing in the morning.

If necessary, set up a workstation in the living room or a home office that forces you to manage your duties far away from where you sleep. Many people who work from home for an extended period of time end up building a small office that is an exterior building in the back yard so they disconnect from house duties during their work hours.

Establish a Screen-Free Evening Hour

The hour or two before bedtime should be filled with relaxing activities that help you unwind and reconnect with your family. Plan a family game night a few times a week, or consider doing a fun hobby that helps you zone out. Shutting off the electronics reminds you that work time is over for the day.

Eliminate Reminders of Work

You might still feel tempted to go handle emails if you see your laptop sitting open. Find a way to screen off your workspace so that you don’t have to look at the stack of things that need to be done. Ideally, you should have a home office area where you can shut the door. If not, then consider using a pretty dressing screen or curtain to hide the area from view.

Your career helps to support you and your family, but things can quickly get out of control if you don’t make relaxation a priority. Taking time out to catch a breath and do enjoyable things with your family makes those long working hours feel worth it.