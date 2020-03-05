McLaren has launched a new national business dedicated to the residential market. McLaren Living brings together McLaren Group’s property and construction expertise, responding to local needs by creating tailored, residential solutions.

The business, led by Managing Director Matthew Biddle, will work to create agile, solutions-focused partnerships and joint ventures with private and public-sector organisations, bringing speed and flexibility to the process of building much-needed homes and mixed-use developments, across the UK. There will be a focus on mixed-use, residential development and placemaking in the UK.

Matthew Biddle joins the business with 18 years of experience, leading residential development businesses at Berkeley Group. At McLaren, he will work alongside former Chief Executive of Newham Council, Kim Bromley-Derry CBE, to strengthen McLaren’s partnership offering and develop long-term joint ventures.

Kevin Taylor, Chairman, McLaren Group, commented: “We welcome Matthew to McLaren at this exciting point in the evolution and growth of our company. His skills and experience will help us to deliver homes that the country so badly needs and new places where people want to live, work and stay. We look forward to sharing our can-do culture with local authorities, registered providers and other organisations, working in partnership to help them to meet and exceed their housing priorities.”

Commenting on his new role, Matthew said: “It’s a pleasure to be joining at the inception of McLaren Living, working with McLaren Group’s leadership team to establish this new business. We will be delivering developments for the public sector along with homes for rent and sale; working in true partnerships to develop places that make a positive difference to people’s lives.

“I’m particularly excited to be joining a team of passionate, experienced individuals who bring a fresh enthusiasm to building homes and places that enhance and transform communities, drive local employment and protect the environment.”