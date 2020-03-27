Costain has appointed a new boss for its transportation division. Sue Kershaw joins the firm from KPMG where she held the role of managing director, Infrastructure Advisory Group.

She brings a strong track record for driving complex, high profile transport and construction programmes to delivery.

Before her leading position at KPMG, Sue was UK infrastructure head of programme management for KPMG Major Projects Advisory. Previous positions include director of rail, Europe at CH2M and deputy director of transport for the Olympic Delivery Authority.

The civil engineer is currently president of the Association for Project Management, a member of the Mayor of London’s Infrastructure Advisory Panel and a Royal Academy of Engineering visiting professor at the Bartlett School of Construction and Project Management, University College London.

At Costain, Sue will be responsible for the highways, rail and aviation sectors. She will also join the Group’s Executive Board and report to Alex Vaughan, chief executive officer.