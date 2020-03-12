The Sky campus in Osterley, West London, is entering the next stage of redevelopment with the creation of a new innovation centre. ISG has struck a deal to deliver the project, which will see the site of two former buildings make way for a three-storey hybrid steel and cross laminated timber (CLT) frame structure.

Demolition has already been completed on site ahead of the development of the new media centre.

Targeting a BREEAM Excellent environmental performance rating, Sky’s new innovation centre will be delivered with a significant focus on driving down embodied carbon, reducing waste through prefabrication and efficient design, and ensuring materials are responsibly sourced. One hundred percent of construction waste will be diverted from landfill, and ISG will be working alongside the supply chain to eliminate single-use plastic packaging during the construction phase. This is all part of Sky’s commitment to become Net Zero Carbon by 2030, two decades before the Government’s target.

The scheme also includes the construction of an adjacent circular pavilion dining building with an impressive CLT pitched roof. This single-storey structure incorporates a large commercial kitchen and provides accommodation for circa 450 covers. A significant landscaping package sees ISG provide a range of hard and soft landscaping design elements.

Steven McGee, managing director of ISG’s London Construction business, commented: “Sky is globally recognised as a company at the forefront of innovation, and this latest investment in spaces to inspire and nurture the creativity of its teams demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible outcome for its people and its customers. People are at the heart of the design for the new innovation centre, which is targeting a WELL Gold certification, as is consideration for the planet.

“The focus around eliminating single-use plastics and reducing carbon are key areas which could have significant positive implications on behaviours and practices across the wider industry, and we see this as a major legacy of the project.”