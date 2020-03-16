Shruti Trivedi, partner and head of planning at Roythornes Solicitors, comments on housing secretary Robert Jenrick’s planning proposals announced this morning following the Budget. She said:

“The commitment being proposed by the government this morning should be welcome news for the industry, particularly in relation to the promise of significant additional funding to support the aims outlined by MP Robert Jenrick.

“As with most cases however, the devil is in the detail. It will therefore be interesting to see if the promises and aspirations, such as the deadlines for local plans being put in place and ensuring greater transparency over land ownership, are met in practice with tangible legislation or a regulatory framework that can be legitimately monitored and enforced.

“Measures such as working within the permitted development rights regime have historically been put to good use and so those provisions – at the very least – should be welcomed by many as having realistic prospects of being successful.

“In any event, we will have to carefully monitor developments to see what changes are forthcoming and to be proactive and quick to capitalise on opportunities that will benefit our clients.”