20,000 Sq Ft Supermarket Constructed On Behalf Of S Harrison Developments

Leeds-based Castlehouse Construction has handed over a new build Lidl on James Street in York. The supermarket has been built on behalf of Yorkshire property and development company, S Harrison Developments, which has transformed the 2.36 acre disused site into a 20,000 sq ft Lidl, creating circa 40 new jobs for the local area.

The new Lidl, which backs onto Foss Island Retail Park, forms part of the retailer’s target to open 1000 stores in the UK by the end of 2023. It boasts 130 parking spaces, including four bays with EV charging and is the second Lidl to open in York, the first being on Thanet Road.

Phil Dewell, Construction Director, Castlehouse Construction commented:

“We are delighted to work with S Harrison Developments to complete the York Lidl store which supports the retailer’s ongoing store expansion and regeneration programme in the UK. It’s rewarding to see a site that has languished for years changed for the better and to serve the local community.”

Andrew Wharton, Project Manager, S Harrison Developments said:

“It is hugely positive news to see investment on this scale in this part of York on a site that has had many uses over the years, from waste disposal site and packaging factory to a storage facility for tv props. The two large industrial buildings had fallen into disrepair, so it was an exciting development to work on, which ultimately will support the economic sustainability of the local area and create jobs, as well as being a great place to shop.”