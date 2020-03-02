A £100 million technology and R&D business park in South Cambridge has taken a step closer to completion.

The first phase of the new Unity Campus in Sawston has been completed, which included the construction of the campus’ largest Grade A business, research and development building, The Works.

Housed in a pre-cast concrete frame and designed by world-leading architects, NBBJ, The Works will offer 63,000 square feet of innovative, multi-occupancy offices, R&D and lab facilities. The two-storey accommodation is constructed around a large, double height atrium housing shared breakout, amenity and informal meeting space. It is set in the heart of the South Cambridge Cluster on the former Sawston Trade Park site on London Road.

Across the campus, parking space for 670 bikes and 703 vehicles, including disabled spaces, will be provided, alongside a new access road from A1301 and upgraded footpaths and cycle ways linking the estate with Whittlesford Parkway station.

When complete, Unity Campus will boost Cambridge’s thriving business sector with 260,000 square foot of high quality, contemporary space to foster collaborative relationships and enable co-innovation.

Morgan Sindall Construction is on site to deliver Unity Park on behalf of Howard Group.

Bob Ensch, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Unity Campus will provide a stunning location with unique and inspiring facilities that will enable businesses within the South Cambridge Cluster to foster world-leading collaboration and innovation.

“We have enjoyed working closely with Howard Group to ensure the successful delivery of such an important part of the Unity Campus.”

William Jewson, Director – Development at Howard Group, commented: “We have enjoyed working with Morgan Sindall Construction to help us kick off our masterplan for Unity Campus. Our goal is to create a business park which meets the needs of a new generation of employers and employees, with striking architecture, grade A infrastructure, a pedestrian and cycle friendly circulation space and excellent amenities both internally and externally. The completion of construction at The Works is a crucial milestone in realising that goal.”

