Milton Keynes Council has selected a contractor to take forward plans for a new £29 million school in Wavendon. Morgan Sindall Construction has been named as preferred bidder to build a new 1,530 place school under a pre-construction services agreement.

Located at Glebe Farm, this ‘all-through’ school will be open to pupils aged five to 16 and will also include a nursery with the equivalent of 39 full time places. Development of the school will be located on a 95,000 square metre site off Burney Drive, where hundreds of new houses have been built.

The development is being funded from a combination of Basic Need Government funding, Section 106 grant funding and Milton Keynes Council borrowing.

The investment is part of a drive to support the growing population in Milton Keynes, which is expected to rise by 40,000 to almost 300,000 by 2026.

David Rowsell, Northern Home Counties area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “This development marks a significant investment in the education provisions available to families in south east Milton Keynes and is a testament to the council’s ambition to develop its network of high quality schools across the area.

“Glebe Farm’s new school will be transformational for the community, providing hundreds of children with a school building that they can call home throughout their journey in full-time education.

“Morgan Sindall Construction is incredibly proud to have been appointed as preferred bidder for this project by Milton Keynes Council and we’re looking forward to working with our Client closely with our project partners as the first phase of delivery gets underway. As a company, we are keen to continue to further develop our existing relationship with Milton Keynes having successfully collaborated with them in recent years. We have a wealth of experience in delivering major education projects and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our specialist expertise to support the council’s vision for the future of Glebe Farm.”

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families added: “This school will provide places for many children throughout their full-time education. They will not have to make the transition from primary into secondary school. They will be able to stay put and that will help them to focus on doing their best. We are delighted that the design process will be underway soon and look forward to sharing those plans. As Milton Keynes continues to grow, we will continue to invest in and prioritise our network of high quality schools.”