Global financial giant JP Morgan has expanded its services in Maidenhead with the completion of a new state-of-the-art office. Contractor VolkerFitzpatrick has completed the Building 5 Foundation Park project two weeks ahead of schedule, with members of the team turning out last month to mark the milestone.

The team, which began work on the project in October 2018, successfully completed a three-storey CAT A office, featuring open plan work spaces, a full height atrium with internal staircase, and a balcony terrace. The building has also been finished with energy saving LED lighting and photovoltaic roof panels.

Throughout the project, the team worked strategically to overcome a series of logistical challenges, not least working within a live business park, neighbouring an aerodrome. Close collaboration with the airport during the planning phase allowed both parties to coordinate their schedules, ensuring that work to erect the building’s steel frame could proceed on time, with minimal disruption.

Rob Lindsay, project manager for VolkerFitzpatrick, said: “What a fantastic journey Foundation Park has been for us. There’s been a real sense of teamwork from start to finish and we have risen to any challenges which we’ve encountered along the way. The result is a client who values our opinion and trusts us to deliver.”

Speaking following an official tour of the new facility, Paul Harris, vice president at JP Morgan Asset Management, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with the VolkerFitzpatrick team on the Building 5 development and we are delighted with the finished product. From the very beginning, VolkerFitzpatrick led a positive and open relationship, and this, combined with their attention to detail, enabled us to deliver a building of the highest standards.”