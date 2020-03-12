The regeneration of key areas of Warrington is part of a 20-year vision held by Warrington Borough Council but evidence of that vision yielding results are very much visible today.

A priority for the Council has always been the provision of affordable housing and over recent years, working with preferred development partner, Torus, huge progress has been made.

With a portfolio of more than 8,000 homes in Warrington, Torus – the largest provider of social housing in the borough – has a commitment to creating stronger, more sustainable communities through regeneration that supports wider economic growth.

Working closely with Warrington Borough Council to identify areas in need of direct investment, the group is currently developing 466 homes in Warrington with a further 130 in the pipeline. This investment will total around £75m.

These homes, in areas including Bewsey and Dallam, Padgate, Orford, Burtonwood, Stretton, Appleton and the town centre, will be available for both rent and ownership, through affordable solutions like shared ownership (part buy/part rent) and rent to buy.

In Academy Street, close to the newly rejuvenated Times Square, Roebuck Plaza, a development of 144 apartments is quickly taking shape and will offer a choice of one and two bedroomed apartments available through rent to buy. This scheme helps make the transition from renting to buying easier and more affordable by offering a subsidised rent with the option to purchase after 5 years and is an ideal option for first time buyers and downsizers alike.

Managing Director of Torus Developments, Chris Bowen said: “As one of our key heartlands, Warrington, its communities and the people who live in them are a priority for us.

“Our vision is to grow stronger communities and providing affordable housing plays a huge role but it’s only part of what we do.

“Any profit we make from the sale of our homes is reinvested back into our communities where our charity, Torus Foundation helps people maximise their income, find work and improve their chances in life. Not only does this add real value to the work we do, it supports the Council’s wellbeing agenda.”

Warrington Borough Council Leader, Cllr Russ Bowden, said: “We know how important it is to provide a diverse mix of housing which meets the needs of all of our residents, from first time buyers and growing families to older residents and vulnerable people. That’s why I’m delighted to see such a range of properties being delivered, offering so much choice – including affordable rent, shared ownership and rent-to-buy. I’m also delighted that every single one of these homes is being built on brownfield sites.”

But the focus for Torus isn’t all about young families and first-time buyers.

At a time when Council budgets for adult health and social care are under considerable pressure, Torus is partnering with the local authority to offer homes for over 55s that are designed to support active and independent aging in housing where on-site care is available as needs change.

Harpers Green a flagship extra care facility in Padgate, developed by Torus, is due to handover in May this year and will offer 97 homes for older people available for affordable rent and shared ownership. Two further schemes for over 55s in Orford and Appleton are also planned.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Maureen McLaughlin said: “These homes are being developed with inclusive communities and health and wellbeing in mind, helping older people continue to live independently, and – through the Torus Foundation Charitable Trust – helping to tackle deprivation by providing help and advice over bills and benefits, upskilling residents and creating new opportunities for people. This supports key aspects of our own health and wellbeing agenda.

“Seeing all of these fantastic projects either on site or being brought forward is testament to how effective partnerships can help us deliver great things. It’s about regenerating communities, meeting the needs of our growing town, putting residents’ health and wellbeing first and building a better future for Warrington.”