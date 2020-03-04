The sought-after Curbridge area of Hampshire is set to welcome a host of new residents with the launch of a new development. National developer Crest Nicholson will launch an exclusive collection of 69 two, three and four bedroom houses in the area later this week.

This Curbridge Meadows development will include houses designed to blend seamlessly with the traditional architecture of the area whilst prioritising comfort and quality.

Curbridge Meadows, part of the wider Whiteley Meadows development, is situated less than a mile from Curbridge village centre. The development will benefit from a range of associated facilities proposed including two new primary schools, a secondary school, two neighbourhood centres with space for shops, an abundance of green open space and other amenities.

The homes will be ready to move into in Autumn 2020, with some available to purchase on the government backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme or Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange and Smoothmove schemes.

Eileen Guihen, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South, said: “We are delighted to launch our latest development in Hampshire this weekend, which is a fantastic opportunity for people looking to move into the sought-after village of Curbridge. Curbridge Meadows will offer a variety of homes, ideal for everyone from first-time buyers and growing families, to downsizers and side-steppers.

“We look forward to welcoming our first residents and we would encourage potential purchasers to register their interest as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”