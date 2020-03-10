Award-winning West Country house builder Devonshire Homes has appointed two new Joint Acting Managing Directors. Jane Pearce and Cris Neale, who have both held senior positions at the Tiverton-based house builder, have now taken the reins at the firm, which has been building homes across the South West since 1992.

With over 25 years’ experience in property development, Jane joined Devonshire Homes in 2009 as Head of Sales and Marketing, becoming a Director in 2015. As the Sales and Marketing Director, Jane led the Sales team to ensure that sales targets were met and oversaw the operations of the Marketing Suites located across the region. Jane was instrumental in leading the re-branding and marketing campaigns for Devonshire Homes, establishing the house builder’s position in the region as a high-quality, trustworthy developer.

Cris also has over 25 years of housing development experience. After previously being Senior Surveyor at Devonshire Homes from 2004 to 2010, Cris re-joined the company in 2013 as Development Manager and was made a Director in 2015. As the Commercial and Technical Director, Cris was, and remains, responsible for the procurement, quantity surveying and technical aspects of the business which was key to the successful delivery of their recent outstanding developments.

Jane and Cris will lead on identifying land opportunities and be responsible for overseeing operations from land purchase through to customer service.

Cris commented: “Jane and I have been appointed Joint Acting Managing Directors at a time when the business is focused on growth with a strong desire to become one of the larger players in the region. We are both dedicated to facilitating Devonshire Homes’ growth ambitions to deliver over 250 homes per annum by 2022.”

Jane added: “Devonshire Homes has two new sites launching in 2020. We will be releasing homes for sale at Longston Cross, Bovey Tracey, at the beginning of March, and we have recently been granted planning permission for our new Kingsbridge site, Applegate Park. These sites are poised to deliver much needed new homes in South Devon and we’re particularly looking forward to working with the team to make effective starts on these sites and deliver high quality homes and developments.”

Independent house builder, Devonshire Homes, has been creating new homes and communities in towns and rural areas across Devon since 1992. The house builder specialises in providing homes which reflect the traditional characteristics and building styles of the region combined with high specification, contemporary interiors.

Current developments include: Ladywell Meadows, Chulmleigh; Tarka View, Crediton; Longston Cross, Bovey Tracey and Gwallon Keas, St. Austell.

For more information, visit www.devonshirehomes.co.uk.