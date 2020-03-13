Derbyshire construction firm Wildgoose Construction, headed up by new managing director Andrew Tilford, continues to expand its management team having secured £20m of new contracts during the first two months of 2020.

Wildgoose Construction, based in Alfreton, has seen steady growth against an uncertain backdrop in the construction industry over the past 12 months despite suffering from the effects of a series of delays to new projects starting on site during 2019.

The recent project awards include 77 houses at Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, for Paradigm Housing Association, a 60-bed care home for Avery Healthcare at Monsell Gardens, Leicester and 22 homes at Marston Montgomery, in Derbyshire as part of a development for sister company, Wildgoose Homes.

Alongside Andrew’s recent appointment to managing director, other departments within the 120-year-old construction company have also been bolstered with the appointment of a new Head of Design Management, two new design and build managers and the further bolstering of the operational delivery teams. The new structure has also opened up opportunities to new staff joining the industry including a University Placement student and a Management Trainee.

Executive Chairman Jonathan Wildgoose said: “We have made a significant investment in personnel at Wildgoose Construction alongside the appointment of Andrew as our new managing director.

“We are one of the largest and oldest family owned construction businesses in the region with a strong history of more than 120 years and we are investing in the future with this new generation of Wildgoose employees who will help us to take this business from strength to strength.

“We are delighted to have secured preferred contractor status on several national frameworks and we also have a healthy order book going forwards after a challenging year, which has seen delays to several contracts starting on site because of various marketplace factors that are affecting the construction industry as a whole.”