UK storage group SureStore is moving forward with plans to expand its business across the nation. A contract has been agreed which will see a new £4 million storage facility built for the company in Wigan.

Triton Construction has signed on for the project, which involves the development of a new 50,000 sq ft building on a vacant site on Pitt Street in the town centre.

The contractor will begin work on site next month with clearance of the existing foundations for the former building occupied by furniture maker, Latham Jenkins.

Construction will be carried out on the four-storey facility over a phased period due to tight restrictions around that site that is circled by the Pitt Street one-way road system.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director at Triton Construction said: “We are pleased to secure our first contract with SureStore as it progresses its expansion in the UK. Our credentials in building storage and warehouse facilities that stand out from the ordinary are strong and we are hoping to secure more projects with SureStore with three further projects pending in the North.”

Mike Wilson, Managing Director at SureStore added: “We were already familiar with Triton Construction due to its good working relationship with our architect C4 Projects and we are also aware of its good credentials in constructing striking buildings for operators in the self-storage industry. In particular Triton has shown great flexibility, allowing us to have early access for fit out during the build programme, and thus speeding up the process for us to become operational. We hope to be able to work with Triton on more of our pipeline projects.”

SureStore has major plans to expand further across the UK and expects to be managing over 20 stores in the next 18 months.