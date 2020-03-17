Brand new 437,000 sq ft warehouse/industrial unit took 8 months to build and was completed for Evans Property Group

GMI Construction Group has today announced the completion and handover of a new 437,000 sq ft warehouse/industrial development for long standing customer Evans Property Group at the Fradley Park development in Lichfield.

The unit which took 8 months to build features 407,000 sq ft of warehouse space together with 30,000 sq ft of CAT A office accommodation and is immediately available for occupation.

The development is the latest major project to be completed by GMI on Fradley Park having previously completed a giant 800,000 sq ft regional distribution centre in a record breaking 28 weeks for leading supermarket retailer Tesco.

Speaking about the development, GMI Divisional Managing Director Marc Banks said: “Fradley Park is a stand-out location for logistics and home to many leading, well known brands.

In the last 12-18 months GMI have been constructing and developed in excess of 10 separate logistics/industrial development projects, and so this further serves to underpin our credentials in this important sector which continues to experience strong growth”

Architects on the project were Kilmartin Plowman & Partners with JPG serving as structural engineers and Richard Boothroyd Associates the Employers Agent

Set within 350 acres, Fradley Park offers a first-class location for warehousing distribution and manufacturing with opportunities for both existing buildings and build to suit developments from 50,000 sq ft to 230,000 sq ft.

Fradley Park is at the heart of the country’s motorway network being 4.5 miles from T4 and T5 of M6 Toll Road. Located on the A38, it has excellent access to the M1, M42, M40, M6 and A50 and close to both Birmingham International and East Midlands airports.