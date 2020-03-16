Stephen George + Partners LLP (SGP) has overseen the completion of the third and final phase of St. Modwen Park Doncaster. Having masterplanned the whole 27-acre site, SGP successfully designed and delivered the last £7 million phase, comprising more than 108,000 sq ft of industrial space, in February 2020.

Working with St. Modwen and Lindum Construction, SGP designed the three units of 34,464 sq ft, 21,614 sq ft and 53,072 sq ft to complete the 247,000 sq ft development, which was granted outline consent in March 2016.

SGP designed and delivered the first two phases of the park in 2016 and in 2017, and the speculative units were quickly occupied by Bosch Automotive, DB Schenker and Thornhill Engineering.

Steven Clegg, Principal Architectural Technologist at SGP, said: “The project provides accessible and adaptable space in a modern envelope that uses robust yet cost effective materials. The clean, crisp contemporary design appeals to a wide cross section of users and has been well received in the market.”

Rob Richardson, Senior Development Manager at St. Modwen Industrial & Logistics, added: “We are delighted to have worked with SGP on this scheme and to have reached completion of the third and final phase. The new warehouses are testament to our ability to bring forward much-needed industrial and logistics development and we look forward to welcoming businesses to these new, high-quality units.”

Built on an established 27-acre brownfield site off Wheatley Hall Road, one of the main arterial routes into the city, the business park offers versatile high bay warehouse and office space, with separate parking and yards and segregated access to each area.